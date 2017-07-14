modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

The Nigeria University Carnival Queen Contestants Hosted By Senate Presidency At NASS Complex

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
1 hour ago | Fanbox

As the countdown to much anticipated Nigerian University Carnival Queen (TNUCQ 2017) gets to the last day, the contestants yesterday paid a special courtesy Visit to the office of the Senate President at the National Assembly complex.‎

It was beautiful moment as TNUCQ 2017 contestants were welcomed by the Special adviser to the Senate president on Security & Intelligence -Major-General Saleh Maina and The Special adviser on Partnership Mr. Innocent Onah

The carnival contest‎ will be taking centre stage at 3JS Hotels, Jabi tomorrow, 15th July at the event hall by 5:00pm while the over 30 students representing different institutions will be hosted tonight at LAKERS Lounge also at Jabi with red carpets, lights and cameras. The event is powered by JHELP Concepts and supported by Federal Ministry of Information and Culture.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Fanbox

TOP STORIES

IGP Places GHȻ10,000 Bounty On Lapaz Cop Killers

4 hours ago

Nana Addo approves Act establishing 3 dev’t authorities

4 hours ago

quot-img-1A slut loves too much of a pleasurable thing

By: Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35634.3607
Euro4.96844.9720
Pound Sterling5.63275.6397
Swiss Franc4.50294.5067
Canadian Dollar3.41893.4205
S/African Rand0.32830.3284
Australian Dollar3.36443.3703
body-container-line