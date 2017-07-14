modernghana logo

16 year Old Actress, Regina Daniels Gifts Mother Iphone7+

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
1 hour ago | AMEBO

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels and her mother, Rita Daniels are currently on vacation to the US and they are both having a swell time together.

Regina is just 16 and she has been able to melt hearts both with her beauty and her acting prowess that she has become one of the industry’s fast rising stars.

Just like the saying that “ a child shall grow to take care of his parents,” Regina at her tender age is already playing that role.

The actress surprised her mother with an Iphone7+ which saw the mother blessing her with prayers that will make strong impact in her life.

