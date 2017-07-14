modernghana logo

Actress, Ibinabo Fiberesima’s First Blood Graduates from University (photos)

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
19 minutes ago | Nollywood Glamour

Ever wonder why pretty Nollywood actress, Ibinabo Fiberesima, is always happy, well that is because she has been blessed beyond measures and still counting.

The actress was recently filled with joy after her first son, Malcolm Trimnell, brought tears of joy to her eyes as he graduates from the University of Southampton.

Ibinabo has been very close to her children that she ensures that she gives them the best no matter how hard things might be and she is indeed grateful seeing her first blood graduate in Film Production with BA Honours.

“My God is a good God ...yes He is. My son Malcolm Trimnell has graduated in Film Production BA Honours from the University of Southampton. Praise Jesus,” she shared.

