modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Actor, Yul Edochie Indicates interest in Anambra Governorship Seat

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
39 minutes ago | Nollywood At Large

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has decided to take the bull by the horn by indicating his ineterst to run for the governorship election in Anambra state this year.

The actor though did not state the political party he hopes of registering with but with the campaign posters already, he has been getting commendation from fans.

Many believe that he has the charisma of being a good leader considering the way he has been able to comport himself but on and off the screen.

While many are still wondering how serious he is, some of called his attention to the fact that the Biafra movement have declared no election in the East and to many, this is a big issue as they wonder how things are going to look like if citizens of the state will really adhere to the ‘No election’ declared by the agitators of the People Republic of Biafra.

Indicating his interest, the actor wrote, " We need a new brand of Leaders who will put the masses first. The older ones have failed us for too long. They have come to THE LAST BUS STOP!!!"

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Nollywood At Large

TOP STORIES

IGP Places GHȻ10,000 Bounty On Lapaz Cop Killers

2 hours ago

Nana Addo approves Act establishing 3 dev’t authorities

2 hours ago

quot-img-1THE MOST STUPID ANSWER TO A QUIZ: Question: A MOUNTH WITH FOUR LETTES? ANSWER: MAY!

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH (Duis quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35634.3607
Euro4.96844.9720
Pound Sterling5.63275.6397
Swiss Franc4.50294.5067
Canadian Dollar3.41893.4205
S/African Rand0.32830.3284
Australian Dollar3.36443.3703
body-container-line