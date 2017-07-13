TOP STORIES
Keeny Ice Set To Shoot 'Gankivi' Music Video In Nigeria
Ghanaian musician, Keeny Ice is currently in Nigeria working on the video for his Hip-hop song,'Gankivi' produced by Two Bars and mixed by Seshi.
The Mo'shes Music signed artiste who made entry into the industry properly early this year in January with 'Move' featuring Kofi Kinaata aims at getting a quality visuals for the song which can equally be accepted and televised on channels across Africa and beyond.
Besides the fact that his label is based in Nigeria,the artiste will also use the opportunity to meet up with new partners to work out the best way to push his music to new followers in the West African country.
'Gankivi' by Keeny Ice is one the best songs the artiste has ever released this year and gaining more reception by day.
Keeny Ice on the other hand, is one of the fast rising musician with a good following and was recently outdoored as the brand ambassador for Sneaks,a Ghanaian clothing.
Listen to Gankivi here -
Be on the look out for Gankivi music video soon.
Follow Keeny Ice on his social media platforms
Twitter: @KeenyIce
Instagram:@KeenyIce
Facebook:@KeenyIce
Snapchat:@KeenyIce
Website: keenyice.com
