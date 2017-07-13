TOP STORIES
Man`s evil deeds is written on brass, the good once on water, when am write ,no one remembers but when am wrong,no one forgets.By: Akua, Hamburg
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3551
|4.3595
|Euro
|4.9690
|4.9739
|Pound Sterling
|5.6115
|5.6190
|Swiss Franc
|4.5156
|4.5183
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4086
|3.4110
|S/African Rand
|0.3290
|0.3293
|Australian Dollar
|3.3389
|3.3444
Late Actress, Henrietta kosoko’s Children Graduates from School
Nollywood actress, Sola Kosoko and the family are so happy and praising God for seeing the family all through despite all the trying moments they have gone through.
The actress was so happy for God’s grace upon her younger ones, Temilade and Ademuyiwa Kosoko, as they have been able to complete their secondary school studies about to face the next phase of life.
Sola’s only pain is that their mother, Henrietta Kosoko, is not alive to see hoe they have grown to adulthood and are making the family proud.
“Words can't express the amount of joy I feel right now, seeing that you both are evolving from being teenagers to adulthood. I wish mum is here to see you both right now. Congrats on your valedictory service,” Sola shared.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Nollywood At Large