Super Eagles Player, Ahmed Musa Loses Grandma

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
18 minutes ago | Nollywood Media

Super Eagles player, Ahmed Musa, is currently bereaved as he has just lost his grandma few weeks after his marriage.

The player shared the sad news about his grandma sharing how nice she has been to him and every other person that knew her too well.

Sharing the sad news he wrote, “You were the warmest and most caring person i have had d pleasure of knowing. A mother who inspired integrity in those around her, who encouraged others to be d best they could be and that has reflected greatly in my life. Till we meet again, Rest on Grandma!”

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

