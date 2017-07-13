TOP STORIES
Samuel Ajibola flogs a school girl in New Hilarious Episode of Dele Issues
Nollywood actor, Samuel Ajibola, has released another episode of his comedy series; Dele Issues (Daily Issues) titled “Mr Lecturer”.
In this episode 8, Dele plays the role of a university lecturer and is seen expressing his dissatisfaction with the recent happenings as published in an unidentified newspaper, when a female student who apparently failed his course walks in to sort things out with him.
The plot twist of this episode comes in when Dele gives the lady a response that made her believe he had fallen for her tricks, only to be disappointed.
Dele Issues (Daily Issues), revolves around the main character of the series; Dele, who encounters the constant dilemma that comes with everyday life. The skits are popular for having elements of comedy-drama and satire – ultimately making the series a must-watch.
