Actress, Rita Dominic Glows at 42

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
27 minutes ago | Celebrities Birthday

Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic, is not tired of slaying and she will gladly do that till old age because she wishes to look that good all day.

The actress is currently a year older as she turns 42. It’s not easy but for her, she has been able to brae boundaries in the Nollywood industry and has been able to make name for herself.

Not many will look this cool at 42, but she has been able to maintain herself and good thing about her is that she has not wasted her energy on flimsy things and she has not given any man her heart to be broken which has given her so much joy.

Age with grace pretty one and more years to come with all the desired happiness and greater career.

