OAP, Toke Makinwa Steps out without Bra in Spain

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
57 minutes ago | TV & Radio

Popular Nigerian on-air-personality, Toke Makinwa, is seriously utilizing her single status to the fullest as she has been busy traveling the world.

She has always had this billionaire ambition just like every other person and she has not allowed every opportunity that comes her way to slip by.

Toke has been busy promoting her book, ‘On Becoming,’ which talks about her personal life and that has taken her to various countries and now she is currently on holiday in Spain.

Concluding her book tour in South Africa, Toke flew to Ibiza, Spain for her Ciroc Summer Tour. Being a Ciroc Ambassador earlier this year, Toke stepped out in a yellow dress and Yves Saint Laurent shoes, as she slayed around town.

