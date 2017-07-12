TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3540
|4.3583
|Euro
|4.9728
|4.9770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5914
|5.5987
|Swiss Franc
|4.4976
|4.5002
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3706
|3.3727
|S/African Rand
|0.3210
|0.3213
|Australian Dollar
|3.3123
|3.3200
Actress, Eniola Badmus Shares Bitter Experience at Event Centre
Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, has brought to the public the bad activities and poor services being rendered by popular event centre at Lekki, Blooms Event Centre at Jakande, Km16, Lekki/Epe express way.
The actress disclosed that the event centre does not have any form of security as hoodlums have also used the place to carryout various negative activities.
She went further to share photos of a man who was badly injured at the event centre as she warned her fans to stay clear from such place.
