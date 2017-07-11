modernghana logo

Gambian actress, Princess Hyngle Looking Sexy in Latest photos

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
31 minutes ago | Nollywood Beauty

Gambian actress, Princess Hyngle, is really smoking hot in latest photos and no matter what anybody says about her that will not change anything.

The actress has been showing off some outfits she has in stock from her clothing line and rather than spend money to engage models, she decided to do her thing herself.

She has emerged as one actress who loves her skin colour so much and she is not planning to tone it either as it has been attracting lots of clients to her.

Princess has been silently getting lots of private messages on her social media page and hopefully, with these sexy photos, more suitors will be coming her way.

