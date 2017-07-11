TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3627
|4.3671
|Euro
|4.9701
|4.9740
|Pound Sterling
|5.6117
|5.6191
|Swiss Franc
|4.5129
|4.5170
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3883
|3.3905
|S/African Rand
|0.3248
|0.3249
|Australian Dollar
|3.3126
|3.3187
Actress, Yvonne Nelson Already growing Massive Backside
Pretty Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, has really paying more attention to her body that she is now eating the right food and having the necessary exercise for the body to get its desired shape.
Part of her body which I already reaping the dividend of the exercise is her backside as it is already coming out fast.
In an era where many would have chosen to go for a surgery to increase theirs, the actress has been spending more of her time having good exercise which is really paying off.
Like she rightly said herself, “Weight is sometimes very necessary”
