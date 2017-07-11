modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Actress, Yvonne Nelson Already growing Massive Backside

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
1 hour ago | Nollywood Media

Pretty Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, has really paying more attention to her body that she is now eating the right food and having the necessary exercise for the body to get its desired shape.

Part of her body which I already reaping the dividend of the exercise is her backside as it is already coming out fast.

In an era where many would have chosen to go for a surgery to increase theirs, the actress has been spending more of her time having good exercise which is really paying off.

Like she rightly said herself, “Weight is sometimes very necessary”

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Nollywood Media

TOP STORIES

I’m Broken Over Mahama’s Ambassadorial Appointment – Monarh

5 minutes ago

Pressure Mounts On Edward Mahama To Resign From PNC

10 minutes ago

quot-img-1WE HAVE TO GIVE TIME OUR TIME

By: akoaso,HH Germany quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36274.3671
Euro4.97014.9740
Pound Sterling5.61175.6191
Swiss Franc4.51294.5170
Canadian Dollar3.38833.3905
S/African Rand0.32480.3249
Australian Dollar3.31263.3187
body-container-line