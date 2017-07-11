modernghana logo

Actor, Desmond Elliot Submits Report on Flood in Lagos

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
47 minutes ago | Nollywood Media

Nollywood actor cum politician, Desmond Elliot, has been very hard working and vocal of recent as he tries to ensure that his people not in his constituency alone but other areas are heard.

The Lawmaker was part of those at the plenary session in the Lagos State House of Assembly, where he tendered a report by a joint committee on water front and infrastructure and the committee of tourism arts and culture.

It is believed that with the report, it will go a long in helping to solve the flood situation which was recently experienced in some parts of Lagos especially the Island.

