TOP STORIES
Joy is the ultimateBy: lawrence
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3627
|4.3671
|Euro
|4.9701
|4.9740
|Pound Sterling
|5.6117
|5.6191
|Swiss Franc
|4.5129
|4.5170
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3883
|3.3905
|S/African Rand
|0.3248
|0.3249
|Australian Dollar
|3.3126
|3.3187
Actor, Desmond Elliot Submits Report on Flood in Lagos
Nollywood actor cum politician, Desmond Elliot, has been very hard working and vocal of recent as he tries to ensure that his people not in his constituency alone but other areas are heard.
The Lawmaker was part of those at the plenary session in the Lagos State House of Assembly, where he tendered a report by a joint committee on water front and infrastructure and the committee of tourism arts and culture.
It is believed that with the report, it will go a long in helping to solve the flood situation which was recently experienced in some parts of Lagos especially the Island.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Nollywood Media