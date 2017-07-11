TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3627
|4.3671
|Euro
|4.9701
|4.9740
|Pound Sterling
|5.6117
|5.6191
|Swiss Franc
|4.5129
|4.5170
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3883
|3.3905
|S/African Rand
|0.3248
|0.3249
|Australian Dollar
|3.3126
|3.3187
Actor Deyemi Okanlawon Celebrates Son's 1st Birthday
Deyemi and his wife, Damilola, celebrate their son's first birthday today Monday 10th of July 2017. Born in Dallas, Texas, Demide Okanlawon was first introduced to us through a beautiful short film "For You My Son".
Deyemi shared the birthday announcement, celebrant and family pics on his Instagram page @deyemitheactor
Photo Credit: @bucklesmemoirs
