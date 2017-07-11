modernghana logo

Too Much "greedy Corruption" In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
Actor Deyemi Okanlawon Celebrates Son's 1st Birthday

Bunmi Odunowo
50 minutes ago | Celebrities Birthday

Deyemi and his wife, Damilola, celebrate their son's first birthday today Monday 10th of July 2017. Born in Dallas, Texas, Demide Okanlawon was first introduced to us through a beautiful short film "For You My Son".

Deyemi shared the birthday announcement, celebrant and family pics on his Instagram page @deyemitheactor

Photo Credit: @bucklesmemoirs

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36274.3671
Euro4.97014.9740
Pound Sterling5.61175.6191
Swiss Franc4.51294.5170
Canadian Dollar3.38833.3905
S/African Rand0.32480.3249
Australian Dollar3.31263.3187
