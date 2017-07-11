TOP STORIES
Larry King said about Micheal Jackson's death:It is hard to love him and it is hard not to love him.By: Quoted by Kyei-Afrif
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3627
|4.3671
|Euro
|4.9701
|4.9740
|Pound Sterling
|5.6117
|5.6191
|Swiss Franc
|4.5129
|4.5170
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3883
|3.3905
|S/African Rand
|0.3248
|0.3249
|Australian Dollar
|3.3126
|3.3187
Confessions: How I Had Unprotected Birthday Sex
Here's a story of how a girl engaged in unprotected one night stand with a stranger, in a bid to get over her ex boyfriend.
It was my birthday and my friends decided to throw me a surprise party. I'd been moody all week and still heartbroken after splitting from my longtime boyfriend.
Six months gone already, but I was still mostly moping and crying. My birthday was their way of trying to get me to cheer up. Funny how I fell so in love with this guy, considering how much of a bad girl I was before him. Wild nights, sugar daddies, heartbreaker, I was all of that.
I fell in love with him because he was so different from all the other guys. He wooed and won me over, made me believe in cute things again. We were together for 2 years before we finally parted ways. He met someone else when he went off to school for his masters and fell for her. At least he had the decency to tell me.
Fast forward to my birthday and all I'm thinking is 'what am I doing here?' I couldn't dance or crack a smile, just did a lot of drinking and giving dirty looks to guys that tried to dance with me. I was going for another drink when this guy approached me. Would've ignored him, but he was just too hot to pass by. Tall, dark sinful eyes, a smile that could melt hearts and, boy could he dance?! We practically had sex on the dance floor. Our hands were all over each other. I looked towards my friends and they gave me encouraging smiles and thumbs ups.
He and I finally got a room, well kinda. We found our way to my car and had wild sex in the backseat.
It was too late before I realized we didn't get to use protection. I woke up to the sound of my name. My friends were staring down at me with a 100 questions in their eyes. I was more concerned about my head aching from the hangover and a heavy weight of regret hanging over me. I just took the craziest, most foolish and dangerous risk of my life… all for 20 minutes of pleasure. What was I thinking?
That was 4 weeks ago. Last week, I started feeling unwell, feverish, weak and nauseous. I have been seriously praying that it's not what I fear it is. Why did I do it? Why did I do it? I need to see a doctor."
Our Question : Is Rebound Sex A Good Way To Get Over A Heartbreak?
