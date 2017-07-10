TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9677
|4.9734
|Pound Sterling
|5.6165
|5.6239
|Swiss Franc
|4.5232
|4.5255
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3848
|3.3877
|S/African Rand
|0.3245
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3148
|3.3215
Official Photos From Alter Ego Movie Premiere - Lagos Nigeria
Intercontinental Hotel in Lagos witnessed sparkles of colours, fashion, beauty and stars as the movie, Alter Ego premiered. Omotola Jalade Ekeinde led the constellations of stars among which are, Rita Dominic, Wale Ojo, Tboss, Stephanie Linus, Swanky Jerry, Bassey and others.
Other in attendance are: Nkiru Anumudu, Biola Alabi, Gifty, Miyonse, Moses Ewang and wife, Kemen, Wole Ojo, Kunle Remi, Humblesmith, Ufuoma Mcdermoth, Uzor..., Mo Abudu, and others.
See Pictures from the premiere below:
