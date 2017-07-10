modernghana logo

Official Photos From Alter Ego Movie Premiere - Lagos Nigeria

Bbb Media
1 hour ago | Red Carpet/movie premieres

Intercontinental Hotel in Lagos witnessed sparkles of colours, fashion, beauty and stars as the movie, Alter Ego premiered. Omotola Jalade Ekeinde led the constellations of stars among which are, Rita Dominic, Wale Ojo, Tboss, Stephanie Linus, Swanky Jerry, Bassey and others.

Other in attendance are: Nkiru Anumudu, Biola Alabi, Gifty, Miyonse, Moses Ewang and wife, Kemen, Wole Ojo, Kunle Remi, Humblesmith, Ufuoma Mcdermoth, Uzor..., Mo Abudu, and others.

See Pictures from the premiere below:

Chinney Love Ufuoma
Tomi Ufuoma Mcdermott
Biola Alabi

