Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9677
|4.9734
|Pound Sterling
|5.6165
|5.6239
|Swiss Franc
|4.5232
|4.5255
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3848
|3.3877
|S/African Rand
|0.3245
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3148
|3.3215
Super Story Young Beauty Model Christabel Nnaji Stuns In Face Photo Shoots
One of Nigeria's youngest beauty Queens and Super story star, Christabel Nnaji has shared arresting face photos with adorable make ups.
The about 16 year old model who emerged Most Beautiful Model In Nigeria Talent has not been in the news lately.
Nnaji who was decorated as Face Of People's Television and anchor of Kiddies programme " Christy & Folks" has been on the pages of magazines and products advert session since after crowning.
