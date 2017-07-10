modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

BBN Star, Tboss steps out without Bra, Pant

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
33 minutes ago | Celebrity Picks

Wow, former Big Brother Naija reality TV show contestant, Tboss, since leaving the show, has maintained strong relevant in the Nigerian showbiz world and she is really trending.

Tboss got everyone talking and whispering after she shared a photo of a see-through outfit she wore for an event which also revealed the large tattoos she’s got.

Well, it is none of my business though, but she’s got some nice skin although covered with tattoos but she is cool like that.

What only got many talking was the fact that she was not having pant and bra on. Oh, Tboss, the queen mama. She will not just allow good men last at all (lol).

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Celebrity Picks

TOP STORIES

I'll 'Never Ever Apologise' – Adwoa Safo

38 minutes ago

Jobless private nurses to picket MoH

38 minutes ago

quot-img-1shes a good character and is extremely beautiful.

By: ini edo quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36234.3667
Euro4.96774.9734
Pound Sterling5.61655.6239
Swiss Franc4.52324.5255
Canadian Dollar3.38483.3877
S/African Rand0.32450.3246
Australian Dollar3.31483.3215
body-container-line