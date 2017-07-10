TOP STORIES
Ghanaian Footballer, (Dr) Asamoah Gyan Bags Doctorate Degree
Wow, its good news for the entire people of Ghana and their football squad as their own son, Asamoah Gyan, has just bagged a Doctorate Degree.
The player was honoured with the Honorary Personality Of Excellent Leadership in Africa-(his Honour)-Peristrofi World Honorary International Honorary Doctorate Degree-Zaporozhye State Medical University, Ukraine.
With his latest degree, the player will now be addressed as Dr. Asamoah Gyan. Aside football, the player has other investments like, Baby Jet Promotions, Asamoah Gyan Foundation and Goldstar Consult.
