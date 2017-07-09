TOP STORIES
Nollywood Actors, Storm Onitsha for Precious Okafor Father’s Burial (photos)
It was indeed a sad but joyful weekend for Nollywood producer, Precious Okafor, has she and her family members laid their father, late Mr Linus Paul Okafor, to rest.
Family and friends of the movie producer did not turn their back on her as they accompanied her to their home town, Onitsha, where the Late Mr Linus was laid to rest at age of 88.
The likes of actor, Ken Erics, Sam Obiago, Ugezu Jugezu, Ibiwari Gift Anietie Etuk, Darlington Kelechi, Piccolo Chidozie Obi, and others were there to show their support.
