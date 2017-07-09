TOP STORIES
IF YOU CAN'T DO THE TIME,DON'T DO THE CRIMEBy: KWAKU ANTOBI
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9677
|4.9734
|Pound Sterling
|5.6165
|5.6239
|Swiss Franc
|4.5232
|4.5255
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3848
|3.3877
|S/African Rand
|0.3245
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3148
|3.3215
The Movie ARIMA
#ARIMA is a vignette that underscores the psychological effects of RAPE on its victims! Arima suffers countless rape experiences and it affects her psyche, which eventually leads to her to doing something very terrible!
Starring Diamond okoh and Manny ifeanyichukwu
Please don't judge #ARIMA!
Produced by Clare Ezeachaka and Nnamdi Kanaga
Cinematography and edit by Femd Daniel
Production supervisor- Lorenzo Menakaya
As directed by Clare Ezeachaka.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Nollywood Affairs