The Movie ARIMA

Ed Clarexpressions Concept
1 hour ago | Nollywood Affairs

#ARIMA is a vignette that underscores the psychological effects of RAPE on its victims! Arima suffers countless rape experiences and it affects her psyche, which eventually leads to her to doing something very terrible!

Starring Diamond okoh and Manny ifeanyichukwu

Please don't judge #ARIMA!

Produced by Clare Ezeachaka and Nnamdi Kanaga

Cinematography and edit by Femd Daniel

Production supervisor- Lorenzo Menakaya

As directed by Clare Ezeachaka.

