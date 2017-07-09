modernghana logo

Singer, Tony Tetuila Goes Blonde for new Music

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
2 minutes ago | Spotlight

Singer, Tony Tetuila, has been silent for some time now and since he is not making music like before, the singer is now focusing on family and other businesses but still in the game.

Recall that he did try his skills in politics but did not get the needed push to scale through but that did not affect him in any way as he was able to make an attempt to see how things are being done in that sector.

Tony has tried his hands in other spheres like acting which he nailed successfully along with actor, Yomi Fabiyi and others but that does not mean that he is out of the music business.

The singer is about to hit the scene again and this time he decided to go all blonde just to gain that recognition which might actually work for him.

