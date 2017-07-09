TOP STORIES
You can't say you will fail before you even try. Double your failure rate to increase your success rate!By: Abdallah Mashausi
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9677
|4.9734
|Pound Sterling
|5.6165
|5.6239
|Swiss Franc
|4.5232
|4.5255
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3848
|3.3877
|S/African Rand
|0.3245
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3148
|3.3215
Ageless Beauty, Actress, Bukky Wright Looking so Pretty
Nollywood actress, Bukky Wright, is one of many actresses that have seen it all in the industry and she is still making strong impact without slowing down.
The actress was all shade of beauty recently which goes to show that she has been taking things about life very gently without stressing herself.
Good life is what these celebs yearn for and the actress has been ensuring that every day of her life is filled with happiness while she goes about her normal business.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Nollywood Beauty