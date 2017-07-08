modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Hotness over Dose, Actress Yetunde Bakare Stuns in Birthday Photos

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
1 minute ago | Celebrities Birthday

Nollywood actress, Yetunde Bakare, is a year older and she cannot keep calm as she is about to spoil herself with lots of fun.

It’s not easy being alive to see another year of greatness despite all the challenges one is faced with but that cannot be compared to the air of a new day, New Year and age.

Yetunde decided to feed her fans and friends with breath taking photos which has gotten many talking but it’s her day and she has to enjoy it to the fullest.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Celebrities Birthday

TOP STORIES

'We're Not Sleeping On Graft Claims'

16 hours ago

GHS480k saga: Go or Face Sanctions – EC Boss To Fin. Dir.

16 hours ago

quot-img-1There is nothing better than an idea whose time has come

By: Samuel Bediako Asare quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36234.3667
Euro4.96774.9734
Pound Sterling5.61655.6239
Swiss Franc4.52324.5255
Canadian Dollar3.38483.3877
S/African Rand0.32450.3246
Australian Dollar3.31483.3215
body-container-line