Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9677
|4.9734
|Pound Sterling
|5.6165
|5.6239
|Swiss Franc
|4.5232
|4.5255
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3848
|3.3877
|S/African Rand
|0.3245
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3148
|3.3215
See How Actress, Mercy Aigbe was able to Break the Internet (photos)
Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has really shaken the internet with her beauty that there is possibility that she is already getting funny private messages from some suitors.
The actress was all shades of beauty recently when she stepped out for actor, Saidi Balogun’s 50th birthday celebration which took place in Lagos.
Everyone present at the venue of the celebration could not take their eyes off the actress who arrived the venue in a matching outfit with the car she came with and that caught the fancy of many.
There was no way she could outshine the celebrant but she was able to create a cool buzz for herself
