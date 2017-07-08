modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Surulere Community Stage Walk of Appreciation for Actor, Desmond Elliot (photos)

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
51 minutes ago | Nollywood Media

Nollywood actor cum politocial, Desmond Elliot, was recently appreciated by his people in the Surulere constituency, after two years of good performance.

The actor has been able to live up to expectation and the people had to organize a walk as a means of showing appreciation for keeping to his electoral promises.

The work saw people troop out in mass with the likes of Mercy Aigbe, Fathia Balogun Williams, Uche Jombo, Nadia Buari, Ramsey Nouah, Mercy Johnson and others.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Nollywood Media

TOP STORIES

'We're Not Sleeping On Graft Claims'

16 hours ago

GHS480k saga: Go or Face Sanctions – EC Boss To Fin. Dir.

16 hours ago

quot-img-1All have sinned and deserve to be damned to hell

By: Bismark Omari Somuah quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36234.3667
Euro4.96774.9734
Pound Sterling5.61655.6239
Swiss Franc4.52324.5255
Canadian Dollar3.38483.3877
S/African Rand0.32450.3246
Australian Dollar3.31483.3215
body-container-line