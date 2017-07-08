TOP STORIES
All have sinned and deserve to be damned to hellBy: Bismark Omari Somuah
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9677
|4.9734
|Pound Sterling
|5.6165
|5.6239
|Swiss Franc
|4.5232
|4.5255
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3848
|3.3877
|S/African Rand
|0.3245
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3148
|3.3215
Surulere Community Stage Walk of Appreciation for Actor, Desmond Elliot (photos)
Nollywood actor cum politocial, Desmond Elliot, was recently appreciated by his people in the Surulere constituency, after two years of good performance.
The actor has been able to live up to expectation and the people had to organize a walk as a means of showing appreciation for keeping to his electoral promises.
The work saw people troop out in mass with the likes of Mercy Aigbe, Fathia Balogun Williams, Uche Jombo, Nadia Buari, Ramsey Nouah, Mercy Johnson and others.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Nollywood Media