Actor, Mr Latin celebrates Son as he Turns 17

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
5 minutes ago | Celebrities Birthday

Popular Yoruba comic actor, Mr Latin, is just a proud actor and father looking at his family grow each day and year that goes by he has not gotten a cause to weep.

The actor is so elated for the good life God has given his son and still counting as h turns 17years of age today, July 7th, 2017.

Mr Latin is just happy in many ways knowing that in the next one year to come, his boy will turn 18 and be matured to vote and also start thinking of his future kind of woman (lol).

