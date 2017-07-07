TOP STORIES
The potence of greed is measured in mills. One mill is equivalent to one White House.By: Adwoa Ayamba
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9754
|4.9801
|Pound Sterling
|5.6531
|5.6614
|Swiss Franc
|4.5308
|4.5335
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3718
|3.3741
|S/African Rand
|0.3243
|0.3244
|Australian Dollar
|3.3048
|3.3148
Actor, Mr Latin celebrates Son as he Turns 17
Popular Yoruba comic actor, Mr Latin, is just a proud actor and father looking at his family grow each day and year that goes by he has not gotten a cause to weep.
The actor is so elated for the good life God has given his son and still counting as h turns 17years of age today, July 7th, 2017.
Mr Latin is just happy in many ways knowing that in the next one year to come, his boy will turn 18 and be matured to vote and also start thinking of his future kind of woman (lol).
