TOP STORIES
Most people who have been able to chalk up success in life have also encountered adversity along their endeavours.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3618
|4.3662
|Euro
|4.9424
|4.9447
|Pound Sterling
|5.6368
|5.6429
|Swiss Franc
|4.5166
|4.5194
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3554
|3.3571
|S/African Rand
|0.3244
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3054
|3.3101
Movie Producer, Lancelot Imaseun Buries Father-in-law in Style (photos)
Recently, Nollywood producer cum director, Lancelot Imaseun, joined his pretty wife and family to lay his father-in-law, Pa Chris Igiebor, to rest as the family converged in Benin to pay their last respect.
Pa Chris Igiebor, passed unto glory some months back and the family were filled with gratitude to God for a life well spent as his legacies will continue to live on.
The event saw few Nollywood practitioners in attendance as well as friends and family members far and near come to support the family.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Spotlight