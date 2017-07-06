TOP STORIES
It is honorable for a man to stop striving,since any fool can start a quarrel(Proverbs20:3)By: Obourba Asante Taado
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3618
|4.3662
|Euro
|4.9424
|4.9447
|Pound Sterling
|5.6368
|5.6429
|Swiss Franc
|4.5166
|4.5194
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3554
|3.3571
|S/African Rand
|0.3244
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3054
|3.3101
Photos of guest at Said Balogun’s 50th Birthday Celebration
Popular Yoruba actor, Saidi Balogun, recently entertained friends and guest who turned up for his 50th birthday celebration and it was indeed a memorable one for the actor.
The celebration saw some of his industry colleagues coming out to show him love with the likes of Ronke Oshodi, Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe, Fred Amata, Doris Simeon, Singer, Queen Salawa Abeni and many other stars.
