Actress, Mosunmola Filani Sweeps Hubby off his Feet with her Stunning Beauty

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
12 minutes ago | Nollywood Beauty

Nollywood actress, Mosunmola Filani Oduoye, recently turned a year older and as it is a common trend among celebrities, she shared some breath taking photos of her pretty self.

The actress indeed found a good and loving hubby who has been able to support her in everything she does and they have been able to keep things about their lives private.

Their marriage has been one of many some people wish to have as they are seen at events together holding hands which shows how they have been able to manage each other all through the years.

Mosun as she is fondly called is indeed a pretty one that her hubby cannot take his eyes off her and he celebrated with her wishing her more age to come and long life together in their union.

