" A fall of yellow leave is a signal for green lesves"By: Emmanuel Boakye
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3618
|4.3662
|Euro
|4.9424
|4.9447
|Pound Sterling
|5.6368
|5.6429
|Swiss Franc
|4.5166
|4.5194
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3554
|3.3571
|S/African Rand
|0.3244
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3054
|3.3101
Actress, Yvonne Jegede Remembers Mother-in-law, Promises to Protect her Son
Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede, is already missing her mother-in-law, Zainab Bukky Ajaiyi, who passed onto glory on July 6th, 2016.
It was a rude shock but not one too difficult to understand given that the legendary thespian has been battling ill-health for sometime.
Well, it’s one year gone and Yvonne Jegede cannot stop thinking about her knowing how close they were when she was alive and she has made a promise that her son, who happens to be her hubby, Kunle Fawole, popularly known as Abounce, is in safe hands.
In her words, “One year already? #July6thALegendLeftUs We miss you mama. Not to worry mama, your boy is in safe hands. You will be in our hearts forever... Rest In Peace Buki Ajayi.”
