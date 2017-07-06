modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Elizabeth Foundation empowers orphans with education scholarship

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
1 hour ago | Nollywood Media

A non-governmen­tal organisation, Elizabeth Founda­tion has given scholarships to some orphans in Abuja. The foundation also runs “Weekly School in IDP Camp” to educate enterprising Nigerians, especially the youths.

Speaking on the occasion, the Founder of the Foundation, Mrs Adelani said the Foundation is ready to do everything possible towards assisting orphans to go back to school and also to remain in school.

"This gesture is in line with the Foundation's undying commitment to ensuring affordability of qualitative education for less privileged students in institutions and we are always ready to commit hard-earned resources towards achieving this feet," she said.

“That is why at Elizabeth Foundation, we have what we call Heroes of Humanity, it is all about inspiring people who are doing the kind of things we do, to let them know that somebody sees you, recognizes you. It’s being challenging and we need all the support we can get,” she added.

The Beneficiaries of the education scholarship project felt so opportune and applauded the organization for such great initiative.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Nollywood Media

TOP STORIES

‘Dirty’ Fuel: BOST MD Clearing ‘Laughable’ – IMANI

29 minutes ago

Latest updates on Gregory Afoko trial

5 hours ago

quot-img-1BELIEVE THE SPOKEN WORD ...AS IT WAS IN THE DAYS OF JOHN THE BAPTIST,SO SHALL IT BE IN THE DAY WHEN THE SON OF MAN IS REVEALED.....

By: KRAK quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36184.3662
Euro4.94244.9447
Pound Sterling5.63685.6429
Swiss Franc4.51664.5194
Canadian Dollar3.35543.3571
S/African Rand0.32440.3246
Australian Dollar3.30543.3101
body-container-line