Rapper, Vector tha Viper Bereaved as he loses Dad

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
1 hour ago | Music News

Nigerian singer, Olanrewaju Ogunmefun aka Vector tha Viper, has joined the league of celebrities without a father has he recently lost his father, Mr Ogunmefun, after an illness at his home on the Island.

According to reports, the news of the death is still a shock to everyone, Vector especially as he had a close relationship with his dad while he was alive.

The late Ogunmefun is survived by Vector, his elder sister who is also a juju singer, Shola Vibrate and three other siblings...May his soul rest in peace.

