Controversy trails as Tonto Dikeh joins Rosaline Meurer to bag same award

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
21 minutes ago | City Flames

Nigerians React as Nollywood Actress, Tonto Dikeh is set to be honored at the Nigeria Goodwill Ambassador Award, same award the Controversial Actress that was allegedly accused of causing the marital issue between Tonto Dikeh and ex-lover, Olakunle Churchill bagged some years back.

Tonto Dikeh made the announcement that she will be awarded at the event and nigerians react on the Instagram Post while some took to their twitter account to express how they feel about this...

Do You Think the Organizers are doing a good job for doing such?

