modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Controversy Trails As Tonto Dikeh Joins Rosaline Meurer To Bag Same Award

Utchay Odims
25 minutes ago | General News

Nigerians React as Nollywood Actress, Tonto Dikeh is set to be honored tomorrow at the Nigeria Goodwill Ambassador Award, same award the Controversial Actress that was allegedly accused of causing the marital issue between Tonto Dikeh and ex-lover, Olakunle Churchill bagged some years back.

Tonto Dikeh made the announcement that she will be awarded at the event and nigerians react on the Instagram Post while some took to their twitter account to express how they feel about this...

Do You Think the Organizers are doing a good job for doing such?

Rosy

Screenshot (57)

Screenshot (58)

Screenshot (59)

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More General News

TOP STORIES

Minority: 15-Year Energy Bonds 'Unacceptable'

34 minutes ago

Prez Akufo-Addo Makes Strong Case For ROPAL

51 minutes ago

quot-img-1IF YOU LEARN DISCRIMINATION EARLY YOU UNDERSTIMATE YOUR OWN VALUE BECAUSEOF YOUR COLOUR. "IF YOU'RE BLACK,GET BACK,IF YOU'RE BROWN,STICK AROUND.

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36084.3650
Euro4.94874.9530
Pound Sterling5.63465.6405
Swiss Franc4.51744.5207
Canadian Dollar3.37683.3787
S/African Rand0.33020.3304
Australian Dollar3.31653.3239
body-container-line