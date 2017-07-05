TOP STORIES
IF YOU LEARN DISCRIMINATION EARLY YOU UNDERSTIMATE YOUR OWN VALUE BECAUSEOF YOUR COLOUR. "IF YOU'RE BLACK,GET BACK,IF YOU'RE BROWN,STICK AROUND.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9487
|4.9530
|Pound Sterling
|5.6346
|5.6405
|Swiss Franc
|4.5174
|4.5207
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3768
|3.3787
|S/African Rand
|0.3302
|0.3304
|Australian Dollar
|3.3165
|3.3239
Controversy Trails As Tonto Dikeh Joins Rosaline Meurer To Bag Same Award
Nigerians React as Nollywood Actress, Tonto Dikeh is set to be honored tomorrow at the Nigeria Goodwill Ambassador Award, same award the Controversial Actress that was allegedly accused of causing the marital issue between Tonto Dikeh and ex-lover, Olakunle Churchill bagged some years back.
Tonto Dikeh made the announcement that she will be awarded at the event and nigerians react on the Instagram Post while some took to their twitter account to express how they feel about this...
Do You Think the Organizers are doing a good job for doing such?
