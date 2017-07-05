TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9487
|4.9530
|Pound Sterling
|5.6346
|5.6405
|Swiss Franc
|4.5174
|4.5207
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3768
|3.3787
|S/African Rand
|0.3302
|0.3304
|Australian Dollar
|3.3165
|3.3239
Prince Edwin Ochai, Tonto Dikeh For Nigeria Goodwill Ambassador Awards
Nigeria’s Foremost Philanthropist, Prince Edwin Ochai and a league of others have been nominated for the prestigious Nigeria Goodwill Ambassador Awards….
The Agila Carnival and Face of Idoma organizer who has been supporting humanity both in his state of origin, Benue state through his numerous programmes as well as Port-Harcourt will be awarded during the 5th edition of Nigeria Goodwill Ambassador Awards slated for 6th July, 207 at the popular Musa Yar’adua centre, Abuja.
The prestigious event being put together by Goodwill Ambassador Agency will have eminent personalities across the country in attendance to grace the occasion which include Ghanaian Actress, Xandy Kamel, Youth Advocate, Louisiana Princess Iwule, Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje , popular actress Juliet Ibrahim, Kogi state First Lady, Her Excellency Mrs Rashida Bello, Her Excellency Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, Grace “Lady G” Ekpo, Tonto Dikeh, Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Sen. Rafin Ibrahim, Her Excellency Maryam Mauro Aminu Tambuwal, Maryam Booth, Alex Okoroji, Mrs Tosin Dokpesi and others.
Project Director of NGAA, Amb. Chris Odey, in a statement made available to media explained that the awards which cuts across over 30 categories, would be given to selected nominees for their contributions to peace building and development in Nigeria, especially in recent times.
