modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Prince Edwin Ochai, Tonto Dikeh For Nigeria Goodwill Ambassador Awards

Network Africa
25 minutes ago | General News

Nigeria’s Foremost Philanthropist, Prince Edwin Ochai and a league of others have been nominated for the prestigious Nigeria Goodwill Ambassador Awards….

The Agila Carnival and Face of Idoma organizer who has been supporting humanity both in his state of origin, Benue state through his numerous programmes as well as Port-Harcourt will be awarded during the 5th edition of Nigeria Goodwill Ambassador Awards slated for 6th July, 207 at the popular Musa Yar’adua centre, Abuja.

The prestigious event being put together by Goodwill Am­bassador Agency will have eminent personalities across the country in attendance to grace the occasion which in­clude Ghanaian Actress, Xandy Kamel, Youth Advocate, Louisiana Princess Iwule, Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje , popular actress Juliet Ibrahim, Kogi state First Lady, Her Excel­lency Mrs Rashida Bello, Her Excellency Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, Grace “Lady G” Ekpo, Tonto Dikeh, Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwa­so, Sen. Rafin Ibrahim, Her Excellency Maryam Mauro Aminu Tambuwal, Maryam Booth, Alex Okoroji, Mrs Tosin Dokpesi and oth­ers.

Project Director of NGAA, Amb. Chris Odey, in a state­ment made available to me­dia explained that the awards which cuts across over 30 categories, would be given to selected nominees for their contributions to peace building and development in Nigeria, especially in recent times.

Princeedwin

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More General News

TOP STORIES

Minority: 15-Year Energy Bonds 'Unacceptable'

34 minutes ago

Prez Akufo-Addo Makes Strong Case For ROPAL

51 minutes ago

quot-img-1To indure, is to achive greatly in life.

By: Ibe. Nigeria quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36084.3650
Euro4.94874.9530
Pound Sterling5.63465.6405
Swiss Franc4.51744.5207
Canadian Dollar3.37683.3787
S/African Rand0.33020.3304
Australian Dollar3.31653.3239
body-container-line