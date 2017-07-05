modernghana logo

Actress, Regina Daniels Flaunts Sexy Skin in Public

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
49 minutes ago | Nollywood Beauty

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, does not care about what is being said about her due to her young as she keeps serving her fans hot.

The actress is just 16, but she is well blessed with good body structure and beauty with possibility that she has been getting lots of direct messages on her social media from potential suitors.

She left many tongues wagging recently when she shared photos of her flaunting her fresh thighs and clean skin. You will kind of agree that she is one of the hottest kid on social media with about 700k followers and still counting.

Despite all, she still has those that still appreciates her the way she goes about her life and she has been getting good support from her mum who is also in the same industry with her.

