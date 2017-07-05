modernghana logo

Actress, Funke Akindele Explains why Jenifa in her TV Series Can’t Speak good English

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
1 hour ago | Celebrity

If you think that Nollywood actress,Funke Akindele, does not read all the comments thrown at her on social media then you are wrong.

The actress recently served a fan the real response he deserved after he tried criticizing her spoken English in the ongoing TV series, ‘Jenifa’s Diary.’

According to the fan who goes by the name Bola Adesope, “By now jenifa in Jenifa's diary should be able to speak fairly correct English.”

Funke did not receive this in a harsh manner and so replied thus, “Nope. That's her trademark. By now Mr bean suppose dey talk.”

Well, you might want to call this maturity but some see it as smart response from the actress who has won so many hearts through her craft.

