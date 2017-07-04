TOP STORIES
Life is Not A Race BUT Gentle Walk With GOD AND a BEAUTY of Holines is Companionship With HIM..By: CLEMENT TANDOH
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
Shape Shift Alice Set to put Smiles on faces of less-privileged in teh society
For those that are always eager to make sacrifices for others then here is an opportunity to do that with shapeshiftAlice.
ShapeShiftAlice, is a fitness programme under the umbrella of Fitness Royale Limited and is managed by Alice Mbadiwe.
Alice is a UK certified personal trainer and group exercise instructor. Specialties include Pound and Zumba. She currently runs the Shape Shift Alice programme - daily Pound and Zumba classes for women at a studio in Ikoyi.
Alice is passionate about fitness and is eager to use this platform in a way that benefits less-privileged women and children who need assistance in our society.
The Zumbathon for Charity with ShapeShiftAlice is scheduled to hold on Sat, July 8, 2017, 8:00 AM – 11:00 AM, at the Lagos Preparatory School, 36/40 Glover Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.
you can click on the link below to register
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/zumbathon-for-charity-with-shapeshiftalice-tickets-35625904038
