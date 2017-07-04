modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Shape Shift Alice Set to put Smiles on faces of less-privileged in teh society

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
52 minutes ago | Where ‘N’ When

For those that are always eager to make sacrifices for others then here is an opportunity to do that with shapeshiftAlice.

ShapeShiftAlice, is a fitness programme under the umbrella of Fitness Royale Limited and is managed by Alice Mbadiwe.

Alice is a UK certified personal trainer and group exercise instructor. Specialties include Pound and Zumba. She currently runs the Shape Shift Alice programme - daily Pound and Zumba classes for women at a studio in Ikoyi.

Alice is passionate about fitness and is eager to use this platform in a way that benefits less-privileged women and children who need assistance in our society.

The Zumbathon for Charity with ShapeShiftAlice is scheduled to hold on Sat, July 8, 2017, 8:00 AM – 11:00 AM, at the Lagos Preparatory School, 36/40 Glover Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

you can click on the link below to register
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/zumbathon-for-charity-with-shapeshiftalice-tickets-35625904038

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Where ‘N’ When

TOP STORIES

First Lady Calls For Resolute Leadership In Dealing With Adolescent Re...

4 hours ago

No Cover-up In BOST Saga – Agyarko

5 hours ago

quot-img-1Life is Not A Race BUT Gentle Walk With GOD AND a BEAUTY of Holines is Companionship With HIM..

By: CLEMENT TANDOH quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36084.3650
Euro4.97374.9763
Pound Sterling5.66215.6680
Swiss Franc4.55304.5555
Canadian Dollar3.35833.3606
S/African Rand0.33250.3326
Australian Dollar3.34343.3481
body-container-line