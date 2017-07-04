modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Learn to forgive others so you can Move forward…Comedian AY Begs

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
26 minutes ago | Commics News

There is lots of hatred in the land that many are now careful as they don’t even know those they have wronged directly or indirectly.

Comedian, Ayo Makun better known as AY, has decided to pint his observations out that the rate of bitterness in the hearts of man is too much.

He preached that it is time for many to bury the belief of an eye for an eye and embrace peace as the world itself is not safe either.

According to AY’s plea, “Today we live in a world where people put anger, bitterness, resentment and revenge as their best foot forward. we cannot continue to believe in the justice of vengeance. One of the most devastating symptoms of pride is the unwillingness to forgive. It’s time to eradicate the 'an eye for an eye' syndrome before we all go blind in this wicked world where we step on toes knowingly and unknowingly. Our hearts are all prison walls when we hold people captive with chains of unforgiveness. To err is human, to forgive is divine.”

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Commics News

TOP STORIES

Court Dismisses Woyome’s Plea Against Oral Examination

6 minutes ago

BNI, National Security clear BOST MD, Ministerial Committee suspended

16 minutes ago

quot-img-1People with vision do help in making small things great.

By: DR AGYEI TAKYI quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36084.3650
Euro4.97374.9763
Pound Sterling5.66215.6680
Swiss Franc4.55304.5555
Canadian Dollar3.35833.3606
S/African Rand0.33250.3326
Australian Dollar3.34343.3481
body-container-line