modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Actress, Stella Damasus Steps out in Matching outfit with Hubby, Daniel Ademinokan

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
45 minutes ago | Nollywood Affairs

Like them or hate, there is nothing anyone can do as this two Nollwyood couple, Stella Damasus and Daniel Ademinokan, have strongly become an item.

Their love journey has not been an easy tail as it has been faced with lots of challenges but they have been able to overcome it together and still waxing stronger.

They have supported each other’s growth in their various careers and things are going on fine with them and without hiding how much affection they have for each other, they are always seen together at events.

This time, they stepped out in matching outfit creating chances for people to talk but that cannot take away the level of love they have for each other.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Nollywood Affairs

TOP STORIES

14 Galamseyers Trapped In Pit

11 minutes ago

Amansie West DCE Repairs Bad Roads

11 minutes ago

quot-img-1In the depth of winter, I finally learned that within me there lay an invincible summer.

By: roylexi.com quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36084.3650
Euro4.97374.9763
Pound Sterling5.66215.6680
Swiss Franc4.55304.5555
Canadian Dollar3.35833.3606
S/African Rand0.33250.3326
Australian Dollar3.34343.3481
body-container-line