Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
Actress, Stella Damasus Steps out in Matching outfit with Hubby, Daniel Ademinokan
Like them or hate, there is nothing anyone can do as this two Nollwyood couple, Stella Damasus and Daniel Ademinokan, have strongly become an item.
Their love journey has not been an easy tail as it has been faced with lots of challenges but they have been able to overcome it together and still waxing stronger.
They have supported each other’s growth in their various careers and things are going on fine with them and without hiding how much affection they have for each other, they are always seen together at events.
This time, they stepped out in matching outfit creating chances for people to talk but that cannot take away the level of love they have for each other.
