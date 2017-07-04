TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
Actor, Victor Osuagwu Celebrates his 2 Wives on their Birthday
Comic Nollywood actor, Victor Osuagwu, was filled with joy seeing his wife, Rosaline and daughter, Angel, turned a year older same day.
The actor who does not like putting his family in public could not hide how happy he was seeing them grow as he also hopes on becoming a father-in-law soon.
Appreciating God for his two pretty celebrants, he wrote, “I can't Stop loving u both. Plenty Plenty, More More , Divine Favour years Ahead in Jesus name. Happy birthday to you my Wife and daughter, the birthday mates.”
