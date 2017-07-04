modernghana logo

Actor, Victor Osuagwu Celebrates his 2 Wives on their Birthday

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
23 minutes ago | Celebrities Birthday

Comic Nollywood actor, Victor Osuagwu, was filled with joy seeing his wife, Rosaline and daughter, Angel, turned a year older same day.

The actor who does not like putting his family in public could not hide how happy he was seeing them grow as he also hopes on becoming a father-in-law soon.

Appreciating God for his two pretty celebrants, he wrote, “I can't Stop loving u both. Plenty Plenty, More More , Divine Favour years Ahead in Jesus name. Happy birthday to you my Wife and daughter, the birthday mates.”

