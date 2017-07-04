modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Seun Egbegbe’s Daughter Turning Big Girl Already (photos)

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
43 minutes ago | Celebrity Picks

It has not been an easy ride for popular movie promoter, Seun Egbegbe, as he has not been able to meet up with his bail conditions and that has made him remained in the prison till further notice.

He might not be in a comfortable place right now but he is a happy man knowing that his woman, Oyenike Yusuf, is doing fine with his baby girl.

Nike has been managing her way through these hard times to take care of her daughter but all thanks to Seun’s family who have not turned their back on her as they give her the needed support.

With the show of love in the family, their daughter is doing fine and growing fast as she so much looks like the mother.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Celebrity Picks

TOP STORIES

More Deaths Recorded After Galamsey Pit Caved In

7 hours ago

COCOBOD To Achieve 1 Million Metric Tonnes Target—Board Chair

7 hours ago

quot-img-1WHEN MY HEART FELT THAT YOU WERE BLINDED I KNEW I HAD WON.

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH , quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36084.3650
Euro4.97374.9763
Pound Sterling5.66215.6680
Swiss Franc4.55304.5555
Canadian Dollar3.35833.3606
S/African Rand0.33250.3326
Australian Dollar3.34343.3481
body-container-line