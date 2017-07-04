TOP STORIES
WHEN MY HEART FELT THAT YOU WERE BLINDED I KNEW I HAD WON.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
Seun Egbegbe’s Daughter Turning Big Girl Already (photos)
It has not been an easy ride for popular movie promoter, Seun Egbegbe, as he has not been able to meet up with his bail conditions and that has made him remained in the prison till further notice.
He might not be in a comfortable place right now but he is a happy man knowing that his woman, Oyenike Yusuf, is doing fine with his baby girl.
Nike has been managing her way through these hard times to take care of her daughter but all thanks to Seun’s family who have not turned their back on her as they give her the needed support.
With the show of love in the family, their daughter is doing fine and growing fast as she so much looks like the mother.
