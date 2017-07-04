modernghana logo

Wedding Party Actor Enyinna Nwigwe Shows Off Gym Body In Mtv Base Fitfam Show

Bhm
1 hour ago | Nollywood Affairs

Lagos| Nigeria: One of the cast of the globally acclaimed movie, “The Wedding Party’’, Enyinna Nwigwe is set to feature on MTV Base Fit Fam Show. Enyinna Nwigwe will be on the show alongside his certified Fit Fam sister, Ifeoma Nwigwe.

On Fit Fam, Enyinna Nwigwe and Ifeoma Nwigwe will give viewers a sneak peak into their workout schedule. If you were blown away by Enyinna Nwigwe’s macho look on the ‘Wedding Party’ movie, you can get to see more of that on Fit Fam.

The show which is a blend of interesting and fun workout routines and great music music will be anchored by Folu Storms.

Viewers can follow the action on MTV Base, DSTV Channel 322 on Mondays at 6:05 pm WAT .

To join the conversation on social media follow @MTVBaseWest and use the hashtag #MtvBaseFitFam

