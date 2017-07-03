TOP STORIES
no matter how long a lizard stays in water it can never be like the crocodileBy: Jonathan Amoah
Singer, Maheeda gets spoilt by Hubby, gets New Shares from Company
Singer, Maheeda, will hopefully be planning on quitting her nudist lifestyle as he her Dutch hubby has just invested heavily on her in a company.
It is not easy having such a blessed hubby that has so much love and Maheeda could not hide as she shared the good news with her fans.
Just some few days back, she returned to Holland from Nigeria after she was finally granted a citizenship in the rich country.
Tired from the Nigerian stress she wrote, “Hubby just bought me another shares from a big company, he is the greatest.”
