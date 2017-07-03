modernghana logo

Actress, Chacha Eke Faani Shows her love Ankara outfits (photos)

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
20 minutes ago | Spirit of Naija

In these times where some set of people believes that having fair skin is the best to get all the attention, pretty Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke Faani, has been keeping it real.

Some of her colleagues have been spending money on expensive creams just to be fair and attractive to their potential suitors for those that are single but Chacha has been managing the little she has.

She is truly blessed with natural beauty that needs no contest and each time she steps out with any outfit, she sure looks gorgeous in it.

Chacha has been able to curve a fashion niche for herself as one Nigeria’s celebrity Ankara Princess as she so much has high taste for the outfit. " Yellow-Mellow.. #AnkaraPrincess "

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

