Cute Actor, Anthony Monjaro Melt Hearts as he Turns a Year Older

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
1 hour ago | Celebrities Birthday

US based Nollywood actor, Anthony Monjaro, since breaking into the industry has been melting the hearts of many ladies yet he has refused to give them space into his soft heart.

That is because he has chosen to remain focus in his carrier as he also has other plans for the future. Well, the cute actor recently turned a year older and was filled with praises to God for bringing him this far and still counting.

One of his driving forces in the industry has been to be the best at what he does what seeing any other person as a threat and that he has been doing as he continues to break boundaries silently.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME! I have so much to be thankful for, a great family, a wonderful career that continues to grow and new paths i continue to thread. It’s a new and great day, I thank our heavenly father for the gift of LIFE!!!,” he shared.

