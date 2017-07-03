TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
Learn to Keep Your Account, Love Life Private…Actress, Rosaline Meurer Wars
Controversial Nollywood actress, Rosaline Meurer, who has enjoyed major headlines across the various blogosphere over allegations of snatching actress, Tonto Dikeh’s hubby, Olakunle Churchill, is not paying attention to things being said about her one bit.
The actress who makes less friends and loves doing things on her own while crushing on her lovely cleavages she is blessed with, warned that people should learn to keep things about themselves private.
Rosaline warned that things like bank details, love life and plans should be personal plans and not meant for public consumption.
In her words, “My WC goes to me, myself and I. I wish you all a very productive, fulfilled and blessed day. WORD FOR TODAY: Always keep your love life, bank account and next move private. Rosy loves you”
