modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Singer, Yemi Alade Stuns in Ankara Outfit While on US Tour

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
1 hour ago | Nollywood Fashion

Singer, Yemi Alade, is currently on her Mama Africa US tour, and aside entertaining her fans with great tunes and lovely dance steps, she is also showing off some good fashion sense.

The singer is proving the title of her album through her outfit as she knows how to combine colours to help project her personality.

Her stylist really did well for her on the tour as they have been able to craft out a nicely embellished Ankara outfit to help tell the African story the African way through music.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Nollywood Fashion

TOP STORIES

Mahama “salutes” senior citizens as Ghana marks 57th Republic Day

19 hours ago

Gov’t to employ ‘sakawa’ boys

23 hours ago

quot-img-1A man who does not lie to a woman does not respect the woman's feelings.

By: PETER LOKORE quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36084.3650
Euro4.97374.9763
Pound Sterling5.66215.6680
Swiss Franc4.55304.5555
Canadian Dollar3.35833.3606
S/African Rand0.33250.3326
Australian Dollar3.34343.3481
body-container-line